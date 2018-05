Not all salads need to start with a base of greens. Some of our favorites are a mix of the best vegetables of the season. In spring, we like to char fava beans and toss them with garlic, tarragon and cubes of cheese to create a wonderful warm salad. And, in summer, we make a raw, shaved zucchini salad with a simple dressing. If you want to toss together your own vegetable salad, find these recipes and more through Food & Wine’s guide.