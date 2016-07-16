6 Ultimate Summer Tomato-and-Mozzarella Salads

© John Cullen
It's not summer without this amazing pairing.
Make the most of juicy summer tomatoes and luscious mozzarella.
1. Buffalo Mozzarella with Neat and Messy Roasted Tomatoes
Creamy buffalo mozzarella pairs perfectly with tomatoes roasted two ways.
2. Grilled Tomato Salad with Mozzarella and Unagi Sauce
Add this dish to your grill list for the summer. The sweet-salty unagi sauce is adds an interesting twist.
3. Tomato-and-Mozzarella Salad with Orange Oil
Fresh heirloom tomatoes and orange-scented oil elevate this version of a classic caprese salad.
4. Chicken Caprese Salad
Make a light summer lunch out of this refreshing salad full of mini mozzarella balls, cherry or grape tomatoes and chicken.
5. Vietnamese Caprese
Italian and Asian flavors fuse in this cold noodle salad.
6. Brown Rice Salad with Tomato, Basil and Mozzarella
Adding brown rice is a great way to make this summery salad extra hearty.