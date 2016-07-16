6 Ultimate Summer Tomato-and-Mozzarella Salads

Make the most of juicy summer tomatoes and luscious mozzarella.

© Con Poulos

Creamy buffalo mozzarella pairs perfectly with tomatoes roasted two ways.

Everyone loves a good, fresh Caprese salad, but we've got something even better. Chicago chef Stephanie Izard makes the ultimate summer salad with a creamy version of sweet-salty Japanese unagi sauce, which is typically brushed over eel. The flavors are so indescribable you must try it to actualize the deliciousness. JOHN KERNICK

Add this dish to your grill list for the summer. The sweet-salty unagi sauce is adds an interesting twist.

© John Cullen

Fresh heirloom tomatoes and orange-scented oil elevate this version of a classic caprese salad.

Make a light summer lunch out of this refreshing salad full of mini mozzarella balls, cherry or grape tomatoes and chicken.

Italian and Asian flavors fuse in this cold noodle salad.

Adding brown rice is a great way to make this summery salad extra hearty.