6 Ultimate Summer Tomato-and-Mozzarella Salads

It's not summer without this amazing pairing.

F&W Editors
July 16, 2016

Make the most of juicy summer tomatoes and luscious mozzarella.

1. Buffalo Mozzarella with Neat and Messy Roasted Tomatoes 

Creamy buffalo mozzarella pairs perfectly with tomatoes roasted two ways.

2. Grilled Tomato Salad with Mozzarella and Unagi Sauce

Everyone loves a good, fresh Caprese salad, but we've got something even better. Chicago chef Stephanie Izard makes the ultimate summer salad with a creamy version of sweet-salty Japanese unagi sauce, which is typically brushed over eel. The flavors are so indescribable you must try it to actualize the deliciousness.

Add this dish to your grill list for the summer. The sweet-salty unagi sauce is adds an interesting twist.

3. Tomato-and-Mozzarella Salad with Orange Oil

Fresh heirloom tomatoes and orange-scented oil elevate this version of a classic caprese salad.

4. Chicken Caprese Salad

Make a light summer lunch out of this refreshing salad full of mini mozzarella balls, cherry or grape tomatoes and chicken. 

5. Vietnamese Caprese

Italian and Asian flavors fuse in this cold noodle salad.

6. Brown Rice Salad with Tomato, Basil and Mozzarella

Adding brown rice is a great way to make this summery salad extra hearty.

