Yogurt Salad Dressing Recipes

Opting for a yogurt salad dressing is a smart way to cut out calories and fat when you're craving a creamier dressing, like blue cheese or Thousand Island. Yogurt serves as the perfect base for bolder ingredients—like herbs, spices or citrus—to build on. Try making a peppered-herb yogurt dressing with whole-milk yogurt, cracked blacked peppercorns and chopped mixed herbs the next time you need an idea. Here, 7 of our best yogurt salad dressings. 

Yogurt and Herb Dressing

This is a lighter take on the classic Green Goddess dressing, which is traditionally made with lots of mayonnaise and sour cream. The dressing is delicious on salads or as a dip for crisp vegetables, like cucumbers, radishes and iceberg lettuce.

Reinvented Russian Dressing

Bobby Flay's version of Russian dressing is tangier than the classic; made with nonfat Greek yogurt, it has just one-sixth the calories.

Coriander-Yogurt Dressing

Taking a cue from French verrines, these portable, layered chicken salads could also be assembled in one big glass bowl.

Creamy Balsamic, Chive & Greek Yogurt Vinaigrette

This vinaigrette is made lusciously thick and creamy with a couple tablespoons of Greek yogurt, whose flavor is great alongside lots of garlic and balsamic vinegar.

Peppered Herb-Yogurt Dressing

This simple and quick salad features a creamy dressing that's tart and peppery, thanks to whole-milk yogurt and cracked black peppercorns.

Creamy Lemon & Greek Yogurt Vinaigrette

A simple salad of cucumbers and fresh spearmint comes together perfectly with a lemony, creamy vinaigrette made from Greek yogurt.

Kale-Buttermilk Dressing for Roasted Vegetables

Instead of adding raw kale leaves to a salad, Cortney Burns uses cooked kale in a creamy dressing for roasted vegetables.

