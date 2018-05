Simple vinaigrette is super-easy to make and is a healthy alternative to creamy, store-bought dressings. Its main ingredients are oil and vinegar, but you can change up the flavors by mixing in mustard, garlic, soy sauce or even another type of oil. Food & Wine’s guide helps you with creative combinations, provides tips for preparing your vinaigrette in under five minutes and using up any leftovers the next day. Stand back—your salads are about to get better than ever.