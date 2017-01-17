1 of 11 © John Kernick
Advertisement
2 of 11
3 of 11
Advertisement
4 of 11
Advertisement
5 of 11
Advertisement
6 of 11
Advertisement
7 of 11
Advertisement
8 of 11
Advertisement
9 of 11
Advertisement
10 of 11
Advertisement
11 of 11
Instead of getting heavy-handed with the cheese, mayo or oil, try using vinegars and herbs to create super flavorful dressings. While indulgent dressings certainly can be satisfying, there are ways to create a dressing that is both healthy and packed with flavor. Whether you're looking for a light and tangy vinaigrette or a creamy twist on classic Caesar, here are our best healthy salad dressing recipes.