Healthy Salad Dressing Recipes

Instead of getting heavy-handed with the cheese, mayo or oil, try using vinegars and herbs to create super flavorful dressings. While indulgent dressings certainly can be satisfying, there are ways to create a dressing that is both healthy and packed with flavor. Whether you're looking for a light and tangy vinaigrette or a creamy twist on classic Caesar, here are our best healthy salad dressing recipes. 

Citrus Vinaigrette

White balsamic vinegar is the magic ingredient in this tasty citrus vinaigrette from cookbook author Joanne Weir.

Hummus Vinaigrette

Making this dressing is a great way to use up those half-empty containers of hummus. It has a thick, creamy quality thanks to the chickpeas and tahini but is totally dairy-free. Use this to dress a fattoush-style salad of tomatoes, cucumbers and feta with toasted pita wedges.

Tomato-Shallot Dressing

This easy dressing for salads, pasta, fish or grilled chicken steals a technique from Spanish kitchens: grating a whole tomato for perfect skin-free pulp.

Citrus-Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

Bobby Flay combines lime, orange and grapefruit juices for a dressing that's great on greens or fruit, especially honeydew.

Miso, Ginger and Sesame Dressing

This simple dressing is perfect with spinach salad, or steamed broccoli, roasted carrots or grilled zucchini.

Scallion Vinaigrette

Bobby Flay never met a chile he didn't like. Here, he uses jalapenos in a versatile dressing that's as good on delicate greens as it is on grilled vegetables, fish or meat.

Honey-Lemon Dressing

This sweet, citrusy dressing is delicious with peppery greens. 

Avocado-Tarragon Dressing

This multipurpose dressing makes a perfect dip for crudites and a great go-with for grilled steak, or swap it for the mayonnaise in chicken salad.

Creamy Garlic Vinaigrette

For this lower-fat tribute to creamy Caesar dressing, Bobby Flayadds sweet roasted garlic puree instead of lots of mayonnaise.

Basil Vinaigrette

This light, fresh dressing is great with Heirloom tomato salad, pasta salad, panzanella salad and grilled fish, chicken or lamb.

Reinvented Russian Dressing

Bobby Flay's version of Russian dressing is tangier than the classic; made with nonfat Greek yogurt, it has just one-sixth the calories.

