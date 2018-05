It's easy to let your salads veer away from being healthy—just get heavy-handed with the oil, sprinkle on too much cheese, or begin with a base of mayo. While indulgent dressings can certainly be satisfying, there are ways to make them both good for you and flavorful. This recipe from chef Jamie Oliver swaps in low-fat or nonfat Greek yogurt to maintain a rich creaminess. Need more healthy salad dressing ideas? Food & Wine will inspire you in the kitchen.