Asian Salad Dressing Recipes

When you’re craving Thai, Chinese or Japanese food, an Asian-inspired salad dressing can bring that signature flavor to everything from mixed greens to noodle salads. For the easiest Asian salad dressing ever, whisk fish sauce, white vinegar, sugar, lime juice, olive oil, chiles and garlic together—this sweet-spicy dressing is delicious on top of a green salad with herbs, or tossed with edamame and radishes for a crunchy vegetable salad. If you like spicy food, try adding wasabi powder to a creamy dressing made with mayo, rice vinegar and sesame oil. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or spicy, our guide to Asian salad dressing has all the recipes you need to punch up your salads.