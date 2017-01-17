Asian Salad Dressing Recipes

When you’re craving Thai, Chinese or Japanese food, an Asian-inspired salad dressing can bring that signature flavor to everything from mixed greens to noodle salads. For the easiest Asian salad dressing ever, whisk fish sauce, white vinegar, sugar, lime juice, olive oil, chiles and garlic together—this sweet-spicy dressing is delicious on top of a green salad with herbs, or tossed with edamame and radishes for a crunchy vegetable salad. If you like spicy food, try adding wasabi powder to a creamy dressing made with mayo, rice vinegar and sesame oil. Whether you’re looking for something sweet or spicy, our guide to Asian salad dressing has all the recipes you need to punch up your salads.

1 of 7 © Nicole Franzen

Shiro Shoyu Vinaigrette

San Francisco's Rich Table's Evan and Sarah Rich create a tangy and tasty vinaigrette perfect for any salad.

GO TO RECIPE
2 of 7

Arugula Salad with Mandarin Vinaigrette

This fresh, sweet and tangy salad from Diane Cu and Todd Porter gets its pleasant crunch from sliced almonds and bean sprouts.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Miso, Ginger and Sesame Dressing

This simple dressing is perfect with spinach salad, or steamed broccoli, roasted carrots or grilled zucchini.

GO TO RECIPE
4 of 7

Asian Coleslaw with Miso-Ginger Dressing

This recipe makes twice as much dressing as you will need for the coleslaw. Keep the extra on hand for tossing with rice noodle salads, serving as a dip for crudites or spooning over broiled or sauteed fish.

GO TO RECIPE
5 of 7 © Eva Kolenko

Creamy Sesame-Garlic Tofu Dressing

This versatile dressing from F&W's Kay Chun is delicious on anything from salad to grilled meat and fish.

GO TO RECIPE
6 of 7

Carrot-Miso Dressing

Cayenne pepper and lime juice add spice to this sweet carrot dressing. 

GO TO RECIPE
7 of 7

Ginger Vinaigrette

Melissa Rubel Jacobson says the easiest way to peel fresh ginger for this punchy Asian-inspired vinaigrette is to scrape it with the edge of a spoon. She then grates it on a Microplane zester (other fine graters work well, too) before using it in the dressing.

GO TO RECIPE

