When you're craving Thai, Chinese or Japanese food, an Asian-inspired salad dressing can offer that signature taste to everything from mixed greens to noodle salads. For the easiest Asian-salad dressing ever, whisk together fish sauce, white vinegar, sugar, lime juice, olive oil, chiles and garlic. This sweet-spicy dressing is delicious when tossed on greens garnished with fresh herbs, or on a crunchy salad with edamame and radishes. If you want a bit of heat, try adding wasabi to a creamy dressing made with mayo, rice vinegar and sesame oil. Whether you prefer sweet or spicy flavors, our guide to Asian-salad dressing has all the recipes you need for punching up your fresh greens.