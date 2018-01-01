Salad dressings can make or break a salad. Skip bottled dressing and try making your own from scratch—it’s surprisingly simple, and you can customize the flavors to your liking. A dressing can be as simple as whisking together olive oil, lemon juice and zest, and a little salt and pepper. If you like pesto, make a basil vinaigrette by combining olive oil, champagne vinegar, crushed red pepper, garlic and basil leaves in a food processor—not only is this a delicious salad dressing, but it makes a great marinade for chicken and fish. Whether you prefer tangy vinaigrettes or cool and creamy dressings, F&W has a recipe for everyone.