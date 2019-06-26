6 Divine Peach and Cheese Salads to Eat All Summer
Burrata Salad with Peaches, Pickled Pepper and Pea Tendrils
This summery salad from chef Ori Menashe will become your go-to this season. It’s sweet and savory, tart, crisp and creamy, rich and refreshing, all in perfect balance.Go to Recipe
Tomato, Radicchio and Grilled-Peach Salad with Basil Oil
Portland, Oregon, chef Gabriel Rucker (an F&W Best New Chef 2007) swears by the heirloom tomatoes from Viridian Farms (viridianfarms.com). Here, Rucker arranges the tomatoes under a salad of sweet grilled peaches with radicchio and tangy feta cheese.Go to Recipe
Melon-and-Peach Salad with Prosciutto and Mozzarella
Chef Andy Glover of Mission Estate Winery used smoked pork, but prosciutto is also tasty.Go to Recipe
Salad of Mixed Greens with Grilled Peaches and Cabrales Cheese
Chef Bradford Thompson of Mary Elaine's at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona, combines Spanish blue cheese, toasted walnuts and sweet, drippy peaches with frisée for a delicious salad.Go to Recipe
Lemony Escarole Salad with Peaches and Feta
“I love using slightly under-ripe fruit in my salads, so they act almost like vegetables,” says Anya von Bremzen. In the summer, she tosses this tangy escarole salad with apricots and plums as well as peaches; in winter, she substitutes persimmons.Go to Recipe
Grilled Apricots (or Peaches) with Burrata, Country Ham and Arugula
Depending on the season, Travis Lett also makes this salad with plums and pears.Go to Recipe