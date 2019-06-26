6 Divine Peach and Cheese Salads to Eat All Summer

By Maria Yagoda
Updated: June 27, 2019
The sweet-and-savory combination of fresh peaches and creamy cheese is one of our favorite salad formats for whipping up easy, light summer dinners. Below, find our favorite plays on the cheese-peach duo, from melon-and-peach salad with prosciutto and mozzarella to lemony escarole salad with peaches and feta.
Burrata Salad with Peaches, Pickled Pepper and Pea Tendrils

© John Kernick

This summery salad from chef Ori Menashe will become your go-to this season. It’s sweet and savory, tart, crisp and creamy, rich and refreshing, all in perfect balance.

Tomato, Radicchio and Grilled-Peach Salad with Basil Oil

Portland, Oregon, chef Gabriel Rucker (an F&W Best New Chef 2007) swears by the heirloom tomatoes from Viridian Farms (viridianfarms.com). Here, Rucker arranges the tomatoes under a salad of sweet grilled peaches with radicchio and tangy feta cheese. 

Melon-and-Peach Salad with Prosciutto and Mozzarella

Chef Andy Glover of Mission Estate Winery used smoked pork, but prosciutto is also tasty.

Salad of Mixed Greens with Grilled Peaches and Cabrales Cheese

Chef Bradford Thompson of Mary Elaine's at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona, combines Spanish blue cheese, toasted walnuts and sweet, drippy peaches with frisée for a delicious salad.

Go to Recipe

Lemony Escarole Salad with Peaches and Feta

“I love using slightly under-ripe fruit in my salads, so they act almost like vegetables,” says Anya von Bremzen. In the summer, she tosses this tangy escarole salad with apricots and plums as well as peaches; in winter, she substitutes persimmons.

Go to Recipe

Grilled Apricots (or Peaches) with Burrata, Country Ham and Arugula

Depending on the season, Travis Lett also makes this salad with plums and pears.

