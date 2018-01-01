Fresh spinach is an excellent source of iron, calcium, potassium and fiber, and its mild flavor makes it easy to eat raw or cooked. Spinach salad is a supereasy way to eat your greens, whether you like spinach all by itself or want to toss it other salad leaves. Crunchy spinach pairs especially well with smoked salmon, thinly sliced prosciutto and soft-poached eggs. Try something different with a dinner-worthy warm spinach salad, topped with sweet shrimp, salty bacon and creamy cannellini beans. Whether you’re looking for a simple side dish or need some lunch inspiration, F&W’s guide has dozens of salads featuring Popeye’s favorite vegetable.