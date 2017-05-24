Romaine Salads

While crunchy romaine is best known for its role in Caesar salad, F&W has recipes for romaine salads beyond this creamy classic. Because romaine is so crisp and hardy, it stands up very well to heat—one of our favorite ways to mix up a simple salad is to throw romaine hearts on the grill. The lettuce picks up a smoky flavor and wilts just a little bit, making the perfect accompaniment for grilled swordfish or steak. Here, 7 of our favorite recipes. 

1 of 7

Romaine and Charred Corn Salad with Avocado Dressing

Smashing ripe avocado with olive oil, lemon juice, honey and garlic creates a fantastic, creamy dressing for this hearty salad by Molly Chester.

2 of 7

Romaine Salad with Flash-Pickled Figs

These "flash-pickled" figs need only an hour of soaking in a mixture of vinegar, salt and water. As a clever time-saver, the soaking liquid for the figs also forms the base for the salad dressing.

3 of 7

Bacon-and-Romaine Skewers with Blue Cheese Dressing

Wedge salad (iceberg lettuce with blue cheese dressing and bacon) is a classic American dish. Here, James Holmes, chef of Austin's Olivia restaurant, reconfigures it as a playful cocktail snack.

4 of 7

Jordon's Romaine Salad

This green salad is one of Jordon Carroll's favorites: romaine lettuce with onion and tomato. She adds a pinch of oregano to the dressing, the way her grandmother used to.

5 of 7

Swordfish with Grilled Romaine Salad

"When I got back from traveling in Thailand last year, my dad wanted to try something easy that mimicked the flavors there," Jamie Bissonnette says. To oblige his father, he created a vinaigrette with Thai fish sauce to dress grilled romaine lettuce. He serves the salad alongside swordfish rubbed with (surprisingly) dried onion-soup mix. "It's an instant flavor booster."

6 of 7

Romaine & Arugula Salad with Radishes, Mint & Feta

Jimmy Bannos Jr. gives this simple salad a great, satisfying crunch with romaine lettuce, watermelon radishes and ciabatta croutons. He whisks sparkling water into the vinaigrette to help mellow the tang of the red wine vinegar.

7 of 7

Roasted Romaine with Pine Nut Vinaigrette

Chef Pablo Montero creates a savory dressing with toasted pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, black olives and olive oil.

