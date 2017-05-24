While crunchy romaine is best known for its role in Caesar salad, F&W has recipes for romaine salads beyond this creamy classic. Because romaine is so crisp and hardy, it stands up very well to heat—one of our favorite ways to mix up a simple salad is to throw romaine hearts on the grill. The lettuce picks up a smoky flavor and wilts just a little bit, making the perfect accompaniment for grilled swordfish or steak. Here, 7 of our favorite recipes.