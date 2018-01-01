While crunchy romaine is best known for its role in Caesar salad, F&W has recipes for romaine salads beyond this creamy classic. Because romaine is so crisp and hardy, it stands up very well to heat. One of our favorite ways to mix up a simple salad is to throw romaine hearts on the grill—the lettuce picks up a smoky flavor and wilts just a little bit, making the perfect accompaniment for grilled swordfish or steak. Another way to prepare a romaine salad is by roasting the lettuce, which chef Pablo Montero serves with savory pine nut vinaigrette and shaved Manchego cheese. Whether you’re looking for a new take on classic Caesar or want to step up your salad game, F&W’s guide to romaine has a recipe for every occasion.