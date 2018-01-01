Mixed green salads usually have some combination of baby lettuces, arugula, frisée and spinach. These leafy greens also taste delicious when mixed with parsley, basil or chives, like in this herb salad, which is served alongside sweet grilled scallops. Mixed green salads make a healthy and flavorful side dish for chicken or fish and are wonderful when tossed with fresh fruit and tangy cheeses. This mixed green salad uses supersweet grilled peaches, Spanish blue cheese and toasted walnuts to create an amazing dish. If peaches aren’t in season, you could also use pears to get a similar sweetness. F&W proves that salads don’t have to be boring—find your perfect salad in our helpful guide to mixed greens.