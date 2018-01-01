Kale salads can make a bad first impression if you treat them like your typical salad. Kale is a hearty, thick green, which means you need to take a few extra steps to make sure it’s palatable in your dish. Try massaging your kale in your favorite dressing or a combination of olive oil and salt to soften it up and remove some of the bitterness. Giving your greens the spa treatment may sound absurd, but a quick massage (less than five minutes) really makes a difference. To test out your skills and find new recipes, turn to Food & Wine’s guide.