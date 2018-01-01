An arugula salad doesn’t need much to make it shine. Toss tender arugula leaves—best in late winter or early spring—with a simple vinaigrette and you’re done. The peppery greens can serve as a refreshing side dish if your main course is rich or heavy. If you’re new to arugula, dive in slowly by adding a little at a time to the salads you’re already used to eating. Arugula can seem bitter at first, but you’ll love it once you get used to the flavor. Try this version from bloggers Todd Porter and Diane Cru, which gets crunch from almonds and bean sprouts and tangy sweetness from a mandarin vinaigrette. Food & Wine’s guide has many more recipes that will give you your arugula fix.