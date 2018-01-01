When was the last time you were excited by a green salad? If it’s been a while, check out our guide for tips on making salad interesting. We love to add fresh fruit, tangy cheese, roasted veggies and simple vinaigrettes to leafy greens for salads that pack a punch. This chopped salad is mixed with toasted walnuts, creamy avocado and crunchy apples, and served with blue cheese vinaigrette. It’s light enough to be a flavorful side dish, but you could add grilled chicken or hard-boiled eggs to round it out as a meal. Fresh herbs are another great way to add flavor—this mixed greens salad recipe uses parsley, mint, dill and chives, but you can use whatever herbs you’d like (we think basil would be especially delicious). Get these recipes and more from Food & Wine.