Typically consisting of tomatoes, cucumber, onions, feta and olives, this classic salad features a simple vinaigrette (or just plain olive oil) mixed with oregano. The original dish has no lettuce at all, but you can transform this salad into your own version at home. We love to turn Greek salad into sandwiches, use it as a pizza topping or transform it into an inspired version of a revamped wedge salad. Here, our best Greek salad recipes.