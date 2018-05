Greek salad is made from a medley of ingredients commonly consisting of tomatoes, cucumber, onions, feta and black olives. This classic, flavorful salad is dressed with simple vinaigrette or olive oil mixed with oregano. The original Greek salad contained no lettuce, but you can improvise with whatever veggies and toppings you like. This updated version features feta mousse for a lighter, creamy twist. Food & Wine’s guide will inspire you to make your next salad Greek-style.