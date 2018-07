Salad, we're sorry you've been so misunderstood. You're more than a side dish, you're more than an appetizer. You're more than a collection of greens, drenched in bottled dressing. We know you for the complex, sophisticated bowlful that you are: hearty yet refreshing, nutritious yet exciting. For the doubters and the haters out there, these salads have something to say, and we read them loud and clear.