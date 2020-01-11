Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad with Pancetta Chips

Beef Tenderloin Cobb Salad

The Cobb salad was invented in the 1920s at the Brown Derby in Los Angeles and named after the restaurant's owner, Bob Cobb. Todd English likes to credit his version, which substitutes beef for the traditional chicken or turkey, to baseball legend Ty Cobb. Plus: More Beef Recipes and Tips
Southern Cobb Salad with Roasted Sweet Onion Dressing

This fantastic salad gets a boost of flavor from a toasty roasted sweet onion and garlic dressing. Slideshow: More Delicious Salads
