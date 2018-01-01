Caesar salads are known for their crispy Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and, of course, signature dressing. The best dressing is a sturdy emulsion—similar to mayo—of egg yolks, oil, garlic, anchovies and lemon juice. Some recipes include Worcestershire sauce, which you can do too, but you’ll get that briny, bold flavor from the anchovies as well. The next time you make this salad, you won’t regret opting for a homemade dressing. Find our favorite recipe through Food & Wine’s guide to this classic salad.