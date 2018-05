Avocados are one of our all-time favorite superfoods--they're ultra creamy, have a stunning color and can be added to everything from heart-healthy desserts to protein-packed sandwiches. One of our favorite ways to enjoy avocados in their purest form is in a salad. Toss sliced avocado with juicy citrus, tangy red onion and leafy kale for a flavor-boosted side dish, or add mashed avocado to creamy dressings for mixed greens, bulgur or quinoa, or grilled shrimp salad. Whether you’re looking for a light and delicious side dish or a super food-fueled lunch, try these avocado salad recipes for a healthy and delicious option. Here, our best recipes.