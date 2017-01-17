Asian Salads

Incorporate your favorite Asian flavors into a healthy, filling salad. The ingredient combinations can vary to create everything from a spicy soba noodle salad with peanut dressing to a shrimp and cabbage salad flavored with hints of cilantro and lime. We love to use colorful, crunchy cabbage, nuts like peanuts and macadamias, and proteins like shrimp and chicken. Whether you're looking for a Thai-style main course or a simple, Chinese-inspired side dish, these recipes are a healthy way to kick your takeout craving. Here, our best recipes for Asian salads. 

More
Food & Wine
1 of 12 © Sarah Bolla

Confetti Cabbage Slaw with Peanut-Lime Dressing

This vibrant multi-colored slaw is smothered with an amazing peanut and lime dressing.Using a mix of carrots and both red and green cabbage give this simple salad beautiful, vibrant colors and amazing crunch. The peanut dressing is made with creamy peanut butter and Asian ingredients like soy sauce, sesame oil, and garlic chili sauce, and honey and lime juice add sweetness and bright flavor. Garnish with crunchy chopped peanuts, and serve this 20-minute salad alongside your favorite Chinese-inspired main course--we think it's an excellent accompaniment for grilled shrimp.  

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 12

Crunchy Asian Pea Salad with Honeyed Bacon

Thick slices of bacon are brushed with a honey-soy mix and then baked in the oven until crunchy. Use store-bought chile oil instead of homemade for a time-saving swap.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 12

Mixed Asian Salad with Macadamia Nuts

Macadamias add crunch and an unexpected buttery richness to this salad.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 12

Lao Mixed Salad with Peanuts and Fried Shallots

A specialty of Luang Prabang, chef Sebastien Rubis's refreshing salad is made with an array of delicious ingredients--greens, shallot, hard-cooked egg, salted peanuts, tomatoes and cucumber.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 12

Chinese Chicken Salad

Joanne Chang prepares this salad when she's craving Chinese food but wants something light and easy. She sometimes makes it even crunchier by adding napa cabbage, cucumbers and carrots.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 12

Spinach and Edamame Salad with Basil and Asian Dressing

Fish sauce, lime juice and lemongrass make such a delicious dressing that it's easy to forget how healthy this salad is.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 12

Pickled Asian Pear Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing

This tangy salad is a delicious make-ahead side dish. 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 12

Asian Chicken Salad with Wasabi Dressing

This delectable poached-chicken salad, packed with Asian pear, cucumber and bean sprouts, offers a double hit of wasabi. First, F&W's Melissa Rubel Jacobson whisks wasabi powder into the dressing--a blend of mayonnaise, rice vinegar and sesame oil--then she garnishes the salad with crunchy wasabi peas.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 12

Asian Shrimp and Cabbage Salad

An appealing combination of shrimp, carrots, cucumbers, peanuts and cilantro in a spicy Asian dressing makes this salad fresh-tasting and even slightly addictive.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
10 of 12

Thai Green Salad with Duck Cracklings

This zippy salad is a great way to use incredibly moist and flavorful duck confit, which is cured in salt, then poached in fat. Tossing the salad with cracklings (duck skin crisped in a pan) adds superb crunch.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
11 of 12

Asian Watercress Salad with Salmon

This healthy salad is perfect for a light lunch. 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
12 of 12 © WILLIAM MEPPEM

Asian Vegetable Slaw

Use a mandoline slicer or a food processor to prepare the vegetables.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up