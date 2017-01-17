Incorporate your favorite Asian flavors into a healthy, filling salad. The ingredient combinations can vary to create everything from a spicy soba noodle salad with peanut dressing to a shrimp and cabbage salad flavored with hints of cilantro and lime. We love to use colorful, crunchy cabbage, nuts like peanuts and macadamias, and proteins like shrimp and chicken. Whether you're looking for a Thai-style main course or a simple, Chinese-inspired side dish, these recipes are a healthy way to kick your takeout craving. Here, our best recipes for Asian salads.