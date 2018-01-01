Putting together the salad for a meal shouldn’t be an afterthought, but many times your typical ingredient list can leave you feeling uninspired. Food & Wine’s guide gives you dozens of recipes to keep your salad ideas fresh any season of the year. We have the classics, such as green salads and traditional potato salad, and offer creative techniques that will take your salad game up a notch. For example, chef Justin Smillie tops his salads with a savory granola made of pine nuts and kasha. “Everyone adds nuts to salad, but I wanted to do something different,” he says. You’ll never look at salad the same way again.