This Surprising Retailer Is Taking Over 50% Off Staub, Le Creuset, and More Top Kitchen Brands Right Now

You may be surprised to learn that the luxury retailer Saks, home to some of the best shopping on 5th Avenue (and beyond), is also home to boutique kitchen appliances and home goods. That’s right. It’s a one-stop-shop for everything from new cast-iron skillets to last-a-lifetime casserole dishes.

Right now, Saks is offering can’t-miss sales on top brands including Le Creuset, Staub, and more. To help you sift through all the deals, we’ve rounded up the nine best. Keep scrolling to shop this can’t-miss sale while it’s still live.

9 of the Best Kitchen Deals at Saks:

Staub Stonewares Rectangular Baking & Casserole 2-Piece Dish Set

Saks Fifth Avenue

Staub makes excellent cookware and bakeware, and this built-to-last set is no exception. It includes two rectangular, stoneware bakers in two sizes, both of which are oven-safe up to 572°F. They can also be used in the microwave, freezer, and under the broiler. Stackable for storage and beautiful enough for service, the set is available in six colorways. Overall, this enamel-finished set provides a flexible option for everything from lasagna to roasted holiday sides to dessert.

Le Creuset 7.5-Quart Chef's Oven

Saks Fifth Avenue

Available in eight colorways, this rounded, enamel-coated cast iron oven is ideal for cooking stews, soups, and anything that requires an oven braise. A nonstick interior makes it easy to clean, although this oven can also be placed in the dishwasher if you’d like. The pot’s signature sloped sides also make it an even more efficient pot both on the stovetop and in the oven. Bottom line: Over $150 off a Le Creuset piece is a deal worth grabbing.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twin Signature 7-Piece Knife Block Set

Saks Fifth Avenue

Zwilling J.A. Henckels’ German-made knives are produced from special formula high-carbon steel. In addition to being stain-proof, the brand also says they won’t chip. Complete with a three-rivet, polymer handle makes them easy to hold and easy to clean, these knives are essential for any home cook. Best of all, the entire set comes with four knives, one sharpening steel, and one set of shears, all housed in an attractive 10-slot birchwood block.

Miyabi 8-Inch Chef's Knife

Saks Fifth Avenue

This Japanese handcrafted knife is made from a birch handle with a Damascus steel blade. Karelian birch, the wood used in this ergonomically considered handle, is the same wood used in prized Faberge eggs. At its core, this knife is made from 100 layers of steel, and produced via an ice-hardening process that guarantees long-lasting sharpness. But beyond beauty, this 8-inch chef’s knife is built to perform, and perfect for just about any kitchen task.

Le Creuset 10-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Saks Fifth Avenue

This high-performance stainless steel cookware set from Le Creuset comes with a frying pan, a small saucepan with lid, a small sauce pot with lid, a 3-quart saute pan, a 9-quart stock pot, and a colander insert. All of the pots and pans are both oven-safe and dishwasher-safe, making them suitable for a wide range of cooking purposes, styles, and even home cooks. Since these are over $350 off, it’s a perfect way to revamp your kitchen.

Georg Jensen Set of 3 Alfredo Cheese Knives

Saks Fifth Avenue

If you want to add some design and utility to just about any kitchen, these cheese knives are an absolute steal here, at half off. Useful for hard and soft cheeses and for spreading all sorts of condiments, these knives are a statement piece. They also make a great host gift, and, at this price, you may want to consider picking up an extra for yourself.

Staub 11-Inch Traditional Skillet

Saks Fifth Avenue

Staub combines the best elements of a fry pan and a sauté pan in this cast iron skillet. High, straight sides prevent splatter on the cooktop, but this pan still has ample room for searing. It has a slick, enameled nonstick surface to prevent food from sticking (and, unlike many nonstick pans, this one is even dishwasher-safe). At 11-inches, this pan is the ideal size for everyday use, so consider adding it to your collection at this unbeatable price.

Demeyere Alupro 3.2-Quart Aluminum Nonstick Perfect Pan

Saks Fifth Avenue

This deep nonstick pan is ideal for almost any kitchen task from shallow frying to sauteing vegetables for stir-fry. It has a flared rim for assistance in pouring, ergonomic and a stay-cool handle. It has a cold-forged body that heats up rapidly and evenly for ideal cooking, and its material is even resistant to scratches from metal utensils. Oven-safe up to 500°F, this is the versatile nonstick you never even knew you needed at the price you definitely knew you wanted.

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Aluminum Hard Nonstick Anodized Deep Fryer

Saks Fifth Avenue

Made from anodized aluminum, this dishwasher-safe deep fryer comes with a tight-fitting tempered glass lid so that you can monitor your cooking as it’s happening. Searing, sauteing, and, yes, deep-frying all get the luxury treatment in this effortless pan, which is as easy to use as it is to clean. For under $100, it’s a must-grab while you still can.

