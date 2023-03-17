Lifestyle Kitchen All-Clad, Staub, and More Are Up to 71% Off on Amazon During Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend Lucky for you, these deals are so cheap, you can afford to get a few picks. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & DealsSanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Best Deal Overall: Calphalon 15-Piece Knife Self-Sharpening Block Set, $152 (originally $270) When you think of Saint Patrick’s Day, you might envision four-leaf clovers, beer and pretzels, and green-colored everything. But did you know the Irish holiday is also a great time to shop? Believe it or not, there are some stellar kitchen deals happening right now with sales up to 71% off — no pinching necessary. If you’re looking to refresh kitchen tools ahead of spring or need to replace your favorite go-to after years of use, now’s the time to buy. That’s because Amazon is filled to the brim with sales on cast iron cookware, Dutch ovens, and skillets, as well as time-saving appliances, and sharp knives and block sets. Oh, and prices start at just $10. Amazon Cookware Deals Whether you’re going all out for Saint Patrick’s Day or just need to toss out that old pan for good, you’ll be pleased with the selection of deals available on Amazon from tons of top-rated brands. In fact, there are fry pan sets from All-Clad and options from Ninja as well as popular cast-iron options from Lodge up to 45% off. You’ll also find enameled cast iron favorites from Staub like this oval baking dish set or this Le Creuset Dutch oven up to 58% off. All-Clad HA1 Hard Anodized Fry Pan Set, $70 (originally $110) Lodge Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, $22 (originally $40) Calphalon Classic Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $160 (originally $240) Staub Ceramic Oval Baking Dish Set, $50 (originally $120) Lodge Classic Cast Iron Skillet, $20 (originally $35) Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $240 (originally $390) Carote 11-Piece Pot and Pan Set, $80 with coupon (originally $130) Presto 8-Quart Aluminum Pressure Cooker, $52 (originally $60) Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium 3-Piece Fry Pan Set, $110 (originally $170) Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Cookware Set, $395 (originally $445) Amazon Appliance Deals Finding kitchen appliances that can do the hard work for you at a fraction of the cost is no easy feat. But this list will help get you started. Air frying is all the rage and there are several on sale, including classic options from Ninja and GoWise. Ninja even has an on-sale air fryer toaster oven that has a clever space-saving design for $150. And ahead of the warmer months, think of sweet treats that can be made easily in this NutriBullet blender or this wildly popular Cuisinart ice cream maker — up to 45% off. Ninja Air Fryer, $90 (originally $130) Cuisinart Pure Indulgence 2-Quart Ice Cream Maker, $91 (originally $165) Whall Stainless Steel 4-Slice Toaster, $51 (originally $70) NutriBullet Pro 900 Watt Blender, $98 (originally $110) Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven, $150 (originally $240) Aroma Housewares Digital Rice and Grain Multicooker, $30 (originally $40) GoWise Usa 3.7-Quart Programmable Air Fryer, $61 (originally $96) Mr. Coffee 5-Cup Coffee Maker, $20 (originally $25) Crockpot 7-Quart Manual Slow Cooker, $40 (originally $50) Cuisinart Compact Automatic Bread Maker, $110 (originally $185) Amazon Knife Deals And for every meal prep task that requires chopping or cutting, you’ll want to enlist these kitchen knives. The deals are pretty impressive with sales up to 71% off on knife packs and block sets. You'll find a colorful 12-piece knife set from Cuisinart up to 55% off and a three-piece option from J.A. Henckels for just $35. But the brand also has a decent seven-piece knife black set on sale up to 43% off, too. Emojoy Kitchen Knife Set, $27 (originally $94) Cuisinart Advantage 12-Piece Ceramic Coated Color Knife Set, $29 (originally $65) Dv Knife Chef's Knife Set, $10 (originally $20) Imarku Stainless Steel Bread Knife, $30 with coupon (originally $40) J.A. Henckels Solution 7-Piece Knife Block Set, $80 (originally $140) Mosfiata 8-Inch Professional Chef's Knife, $30 (originally $70) Calphalon 15-Piece Knife Self-Sharpening Block Set, $152 (originally $270) Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Forged Knife Block Set, $160 (originally $186) J.A. Henckels Solution 3-Piece Starter Knife Set, $35 (originally $50) Imarku 7-Inch Santoku Knife, $34 with coupon (originally $40) 