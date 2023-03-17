All-Clad, Staub, and More Are Up to 71% Off on Amazon During Saint Patrick’s Day Weekend

Sanah Faroke
Expertise: Food, Home, Lifestyle, News & Deals

Sanah has written for Food & Wine, Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living since 2021. She loves to share the best deals and discover the trendiest products, as well as personally test items at home or in her kitchen. Her work has previously appeared in Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Experience

As an Amazon Ecommerce Writer on the News and Deals team, Sanah dedicates herself to finding the best and newest products money can buy at a wow-worthy price through thorough research, expert interviews, and personal testing.

She has a strong passion for the home and kitchen space covering everything from trendy decor to popular cookware—and she wouldn't give it up for the world. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, shopping for stylish home must-haves, rewatching her favorite shows, or trying to keep her plants alive.

Before joining the Dotdash Meredith team, Sanah published work at Prevention, BestProducts, Delish, PopSugar, NYLON, Elite Daily, and more.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 17, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

When you think of Saint Patrick’s Day, you might envision four-leaf clovers, beer and pretzels, and green-colored everything. But did you know the Irish holiday is also a great time to shop? Believe it or not, there are some stellar kitchen deals happening right now with sales up to 71% off — no pinching necessary. 

If you’re looking to refresh kitchen tools ahead of spring or need to replace your favorite go-to after years of use, now’s the time to buy. That’s because Amazon is filled to the brim with sales on cast iron cookware, Dutch ovens, and skillets, as well as time-saving appliances, and sharp knives and block sets. Oh, and prices start at just $10. 

Cookware Deals

Whether you’re going all out for Saint Patrick’s Day or just need to toss out that old pan for good, you’ll be pleased with the selection of deals available on Amazon from tons of top-rated brands. In fact, there are fry pan sets from All-Clad and options from Ninja as well as popular cast-iron options from Lodge up to 45% off. You’ll also find enameled cast iron favorites from Staub like this oval baking dish set or this Le Creuset Dutch oven up to 58% off. 

Appliance Deals

Finding kitchen appliances that can do the hard work for you at a fraction of the cost is no easy feat. But this list will help get you started. Air frying is all the rage and there are several on sale, including classic options from Ninja and GoWise. Ninja even has an on-sale air fryer toaster oven that has a clever space-saving design for $150. And ahead of the warmer months, think of sweet treats that can be made easily in this NutriBullet blender or this wildly popular Cuisinart ice cream maker — up to 45% off. 

Knife Deals

And for every meal prep task that requires chopping or cutting, you’ll want to enlist these kitchen knives. The deals are pretty impressive with sales up to 71% off on knife packs and block sets. You’ll find a colorful 12-piece knife set from Cuisinart up to 55% off and a three-piece option from J.A. Henckels for just $35. But the brand also has a decent seven-piece knife black set on sale up to 43% off, too.

