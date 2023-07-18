Kristina Wong, a multi-hyphenate performance artist, comedian, and Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, has been both an advocate for and customer of the World Harvest Food Bank in Los Angeles. Her relationship with World Harvest began two years ago when she challenged herself to only spend $50 per month on groceries and started documenting the results on Instagram.

Wong became a regular at World Harvest, where customers can make a financial donation to shop the store, filling a shopping cart (or two) with pantry staples, fruits and vegetables, and meats. Anyone who can’t swing the donation — now $55 — can work at World Harvest for four hours, and they’ll still walk out with a cart filled with food. "As long as the shopping cart can hold it, you can have it," World Harvest founder Glen Curado told LAist in 2018.

But Wong, a member of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) labor union, realized that World Harvest could help striking Hollywood writers and performers during what could be a lengthy work-stoppage. “I originally said ‘Glen, you just have to offer a small hand basket [to striking workers]’ and he said 'No, let's offer a big cart of food,'" Wong told FOX11 Los Angeles.





And that’s the truth. Anyone with a SAG-AFTRA card or Writers Guild of America (WGA) card can get free groceries at World Harvest for the duration of the strike. "All you have to do is come on in, show me your SAG card or WGA card, and that's it. I'm going to hook you up with $300-$400 worth of groceries,” Curado said.

While many A-list actors (with A-list salaries) are adding celebrity status to the strike and showing their support, the average working actor's income can vary greatly due to the gig nature of the business. CNN reports that fewer than 13% of the SAG-AFTRA's 160,000 members earn the $26,470 annual minimum needed to qualify for union's health insurance.

On a similar note, in May, when the WGA writers strike began, The Price is Right host Drew Carey posted on Twitter that he was keeping his tab open at both the Bob’s Big Boy restaurant in Burbank and at L.A.'s Swingers Diner, and would be buying free meals for union members as long as the strike continued.

Carey has stayed true to his word. According to the New York Times, Carey is covering over $10,000 worth of meals every single week at Swingers alone. “I’m sure we would be completely hurting [without those orders], and we were, the first few weeks,” Swingers owner Stephanie Wilson told the outlet.

And Carey isn't alone in his generosity. Molly Nussbaum and Deanna Shumaker, two TV writers who are currently striking and out of work, have been keeping a spreadsheet of bars, restaurants, and other establishments that are offering freebies and discounts to WGA members.

World Harvest is the first to offer food assistance to SAG-AFTRA members too, but with a strike that some, including SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, have suggested could last for several months, they almost definitely won’t be the last.