Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This 'Sleek' and 'Highly Effective' Fly Trap

It’s only $18.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine, the Spruce Eats, and Allrecipes since 2019.
Published on July 31, 2023

Safer Home SH502 Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap
Photo:

Food & Wine / Amazon

When you’re eating outdoors, it’s one thing to see pesky flies and other insects flying around and landing on food and surfaces near you, but inside your home? Unacceptable. You can put up those sticky and unsightly fly strips that hang or those traps that sit on the counter, but something more inconspicuous is a much better solution. Enter an indoor plug-in fly trap.

Plug one of these gadgets into an outlet, and watch the flies, fruit flies, gnats, and moths disappear. If you are dealing with these irritating insects inside your home, shoppers are rushing to buy this effective model that’s only $18 at Amazon.

Safer Home Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap

Amazon Safer Home SH502 Indoor Plug-In Fly Trap

Amazon

This indoor fly trap starts working right away as soon as you plug it into an outlet. Flies, fruit flies, and other flying insects are attracted to the UV LED light and trapped onto the glue card on the back of the trap. Unlike other fly traps, this one is reusable, so there's no need to throw it away, plus the captured bugs are not prominently displayed in your kitchen, but instead, hidden inside of a cartridge. Plus, once the card is full of flies, all you have to do is insert a new one to provide continuous and effective 24/7 protection.

According to the brand, the fly trap can be used in larger rooms and protects up to 400 square feet. Compact in size, measuring only 2.25- by 3.2- by 5.8-inches, plastic, and a neutral white color, it works with any standard outlet and even rotates if needed.

A bestseller on Amazon, shoppers have given this indoor plug-in fly trap over 5,300 perfect five-star ratings for its design and how well it eliminates flying bugs. One shopper says it is “highly effective” and wrote, “We’ve been having an annoying fly problem and this little wall light has been a huge help.” Another customer adds, “These flying insect traps are very well designed, effective, and work exceptionally well.” They add that the “small unit looks nice and doesn’t take up much space” and like that “they are also silent.”

A third shopper wrote that these traps “work wonderfully” and are “super sleek.” They were happy to report that they “had guests over and they had no clue what it was.”

Get rid of those flying bugs inside your home with this sleek and discreet indoor plug-in fly trap. It’s only $18 at Amazon and might just be the solution you need.

At the time of publishing the price was $18.

