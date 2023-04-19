The World's Largest Box of Chocolates Contains Over 5,000 Pounds of Candy

What’s better than a regular-size box of chocolate? A box of chocolate weighing over 5,000 pounds — and that’s exactly what Russell Stover Candies created this week. The iconic confectionary company is celebrating its centennial year, and doing so with a new world record for the largest box of chocolates.

Courtesy of Russell Stover

Russell Stover’s massive chocolate box — a replica of Russell Stover’s classic assorted gift box — measures 30 feet and 4.5 inches wide by 15 feet 5 inches tall, and was conceptualized and created by a Kansas City-based design firm Dimensional Innovations.

But the Guinness World Records title for the "Largest Box of Chocolates" is based on the total weight of the chocolate held inside. So, a team of Russell Stover employees weighed and loaded over 5,000 pounds of large novelty chocolates — weighing 11 to 38 pounds each — into the box to surpass the weight of the then-current title holder. (When empty, Russell Stover's box itself weighs roughly 2,300 pounds.)

Courtesy of Russell Stover

On Monday, April 17, Russell Stover unveiled this oversize box at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City in front of over 300 attendees. “We wanted to do something really special to celebrate our 100th anniversary, and what could be more special than breaking a Guinness World Records title?” Niccolo Starace, president and CEO at Russell Stover Chocolates, said in a press release. “Russell Stover is the #1 Assorted Gift Box Chocolates brand at Christmas, and now the replica of our most popular assorted gift box holds the Guinness World Records title. We’re really proud to add this major milestone to our company’s rich history.”

U.K. chocolate manufacturer Thorntons set the previous Guinness World Records title in April 2008 with a box that measured 16 feet 6 inches long by 11 feet 2 inches wide and storing 3,725 pounds of chocolate. The new Guinness World Records title set by Russell Stover now officially stands at 5,616 pounds. The enormous box is over twice as large and holds 1,891 pounds more than the Thorntons attempt.

Russell Stover plans to display its Guinness World Records title-winning box at one of its retail locations, and the colossal novelty chocolates themselves will be gifted, donated, or raffled in partnership with Feed the Children later this fall.