Rubbermaid's Soft-Closing Trash Can 'Locks Odors in Like No Other,' and It's Now Under $100

Let’s talk about trash. We all avoid taking it out, and I bet most of us fill the bin as much as possible before pulling the bag out to discard our sometimes smelly garbage. It’s definitely one of the least favorite chores on any to-do list, yet it’s a necessary one.

It’s never nice when you can smell the garbage in your kitchen. Luckily there’s a solution available — Rubbermaid’s soft-closing trash can that “locks in odors like no other.” And right now, it’s under $100 at Amazon.

This Rubbermaid trash can is sleek and rectangular, fitting in easily next to a kitchen counter or flush against a wall. It measures 17.7- by 13.1- by 25.8-inches and can hold up to 12 gallons of waste. It has a smudge-proof stainless steel construction to keep fingerprints and dirt at bay and to keep the outside of the receptacle looking fresh and clean. The best part is that this garbage can is hands-free. The step-on foot pedal allows easy, no hands needed access, while the lid is soft-closing and keeps the smells tightly sealed inside.

It’s pretty frustrating when garbage bags slide down inside the trash can, and garbage is no longer sequestered in a nice neat spot. That’s not an issue with this garbage can. Tall 13-gallon kitchen garbage bags fit well in the receptacle and are held in place with an integrated liner cinch to prevent this from ever happening. There’s also a removable liner bucket that is prepared to catch any leaks if a garbage bag breaks. And removing full garbage bags is easy, as you can engage a lock on the lid to keep it open for however long you need.

Over 2,100 Amazon shoppers have given the Rubbermaid garbage a perfect rating, thanks to its soft-closing lid for keeping the odors inside, and its compact pleasing look and design. One shopper writes that the trash can is “amazing” and adds that it “looks sleek, it’s super easy to change, and locks odors in like no other.”

Another customer wrote, “The lid fits tight and you can’t smell the garbage,” adding they “like that the lid is a soft and slow close.” While a third shopper added, “It can stand flushed against a wall” and that the trash bag “stays hidden inside and is very easy to change.”

Talking about trash is not the best conversation piece, but having the right trash can is a great find. This step-on trash can by Rubbermaid can handle the job and keep odors out of your kitchen. Add it to your cart now for just $99 at Amazon.

