This $8 Amazon Find Is a 'Must-Have' for Protecting Your Kitchen Sink

The kitchen sink is one of the busiest areas in the kitchen. When pots and pans, utensils, and other cookware get washed or put in the sink, there’s a good possibility of your stainless steel or ceramic sink getting scratched up. A sink protector mat is an ideal way of keeping your kitchen sink sparkling and scratch-free.

If you want to keep your kitchen sink in tip-top shape, Amazon shoppers say that this Rubbermaid sink protector mat is a “must-have,” and right now, it’s just $8 at Amazon.

Rubbermaid Sink Protector Mat

Amazon

This sink protector mat is made of a rubber material that provides a cushion for plates, utensils, and other cookware to softly land and rest. It measures 0.39- by 11.4- by 12.4-inches and has a center cutout for easy access to the drain or garbage disposal. (Make sure to measure the bottom of your kitchen sink’s basin so you know how and if it will fit in the designated area.) It is available in two colors — black and clear — but it's the black one that is currently on sale for 27% off.

Unlike other mats that typically have straight lines, this mat has a neat wavy line design that is more visually appealing to the eye. It also has Microban, an antimicrobial, odor-control solution, built-in to help keep it clean and fresh.

The mat has earned over 9,300 perfect five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers for how well it protects their sink. One customer wrote, “It’s a must-have,” and added that “everyone needs this in their kitchen sink.” Another shopper added that when their landlord installed a new sink in their kitchen, they were nervous about damaging it. They bought this mat and so far report that “it works great.”

A third customer has tried other sink protector mats and after purchasing this one, says they will never buy anything else as “nothing else comes remotely close.” They love these mats because of how much more they are elevated, easy to clean, affordable, durable, and that they don’t slide around in the sink.

Safeguard your kitchen sink from dings and scratches with the Rubbermaid sink protector mat. Now is the perfect time to grab one while it’s on sale for $8 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $8.

