Only Prime Members Can Save on These Bestselling Rubbermaid Containers That Keep Produce Fresh for Weeks

They are on sale for only $20.

By
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on July 10, 2023

Amazon Prime Day Rubbermaid 6-Piece Produce Saver Containers for Refrigerator
Photo:

Food & Wine / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

There’s nothing like a fresh, crisp salad. But there’s nothing worse than buying produce from the store, only to have it wilt before you can use it. Putting it in the built-in drawers in the refrigerator or wrapping it in a paper towel does help some, but these options don’t do the trick entirely. Luckily, there’s a better recourse to help extend the life of your food — a produce saver.

Rubbermaid has been a top provider of food storage containers for years, and right now, its bestselling 6-piece produce saver containers are over 30% off right ahead of Amazon Prime Day. To take advantage of this deal, you must be a Prime member, but don’t worry, you can still sign up

Rubbermaid 6-Piece Produce Saver Containers

Rubbermaid 6-Piece Produce Saver Containers

Amazon

The Rubbermaid FreshWorks produce saver containers are BPA-free containers with a CrispTray that keeps the food up off the bottom of the container, keeping it away from moisture, and a FreshVent lid that has a built-in filter that manages the airflow. This unique technology helps keep produce fresh and prevent spoilage. The 6-piece set includes one 7.2-cup and two 18.1-cup large containers, along with their lids. The medium size container is great for holding fruits such as strawberries, while the large containers are the perfect size for holding a head of lettuce or spinach.

To keep your fruits and vegetables crisp and fresh, Rubbermaid recommends putting unwashed and uncut produce in the containers and not mixing different types of produce in them. The containers stack on top of one another, saving space in your fridge. Plus, they can be washed in the dishwasher for easy cleanup.

Shoppers praise these containers for how much longer they keep their produce fresh, helping them save money and not have to throw unused, yet wilted or moldy, food in the garbage. One shopper wrote, “I use these for raw spinach and it stays fresh for two weeks.” While another one writes, “I put broccoli in the big container and blueberries in the small container about two weeks ago and they look like they were just bought today.”

A third reviewer shops at their local farmers market and says, “These are worth every penny because they keep your food fresh so much longer.”

These Rubbermaid produce saver containers keep your food fresh for weeks rather than days, saving you both money and time. So before you go grocery shopping next, grab a set of these containers while they are on sale for only $20.

At the time of publishing the price was $20.

