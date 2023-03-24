Stock Up on Rubbermaid's Popular Food Storage Containers While They’re Still on Sale

Plastic and glass food storage containers are essential for every kitchen. They’re ideal for people who meal prep or big families that might have a lot of leftovers to eat throughout the week. And because they come in many different sizes and shapes, they can accommodate everything from produce to dried pasta to cooked vegetables and meat and keep your kitchen organized.

Rubbermaid makes some of the best reviewed food storage containers on Amazon. Right now, multi-container sets of Rubbermaid storage containers are on sale at Amazon, and prices start at just $21. Snag sets ranging from six pieces to 60-pieces to extend the life of your produce and leftover lunches and dinners.

The 5 Best Rubbermaid Food Storage Container Sets on Sale Right Now

18-Piece Brilliance Glass Food Storage Containers

Amazon

To buy: $63 (originally $70) at amazon.com

The Brilliance design from Rubbermaid is one of our tested favorites for storing food. This set of 9 storage containers comes with microwave safe glass containers and lids. . The vented design will help prevent messy splatters during the food reheating process, and the easily stackable containers can even be used in the oven up to 450 degrees. This set comes with a variety of sizes perfect for storing leftovers, and leak-proof lids that will keep everything contained, even during your morning commute.

44-Piece Brilliance Food Storage Containers

Amazon

To buy: $94 (originally $110) at amazon.com

This larger set of 22 containers allows you to store an even wider range of foods: Dried fruit and nuts fit in the mini sizes, and cut fruit for a snack, leftover roasted vegetables and chicken breasts, and pasta dishes, can all fit in the selection four 4.7-cup medium deep or two 9.6-cup large containers. These containers are both freezer and dishwasher-safe, and the glass is stain and odor-resistant. We loved how easy it was to see inside of them during testing, and how their space-saving design made storage a breeze.

6-Piece Produce Saver Containers

Amazon

To buy: $24 (originally $33) at amazon.com

Designed specifically to preserve produce from berries to leafy greens, these containers use special vents to circulate fresh air. They also have a riveted base that elevates produce away from moisture, helping to protect your ingredients from wilting and/or rotting. The bases nest into each other for easy stacking in the fridge. This 3-piece set comes with one medium and two large containers, and works best for one type of unwashed and uncut fruit or vegetable at a time.

16-Piece Food Storage Containers

Amazon

To buy: $21 (originally $25) at amazon.com

These classic food storage containers are made from thick, durable plastic and come with vented lids that snap easily into place. The set comes with three different sizes, four 5-cup containers, and four 7-cup containers. It’s a great set for meal prepping for a week ahead, and best of all, these containers are easy to rinse clean. Plus, reheating food is easy because they are also microwave safe. . Best of all, these storage containers are easily stackable, and will help you free up space in your cabinets.

60-Piece Food Storage Containers

Amazon

To buy: $32 (originally $39) at amazon.com

This set of 30 containers is ideal for big families that cook and eat a lot of leftovers. Ranging from 0.5-cup to 9-cup container sizes, you can save whole meals, including side dishes like mashed potatoes and vegetables, as well as pasta dishes, and filets of meat and fish. The smallest sizes can be packed with nuts or cut up fruits for a snack on the go. The lids snap together, and the containers themselves are stackable, to reduce clutter in your cabinets. Throw them in your dishwasher for a quick clean and use them again and again — the durable plastic is made to last.

