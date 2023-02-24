These Rubbermaid Containers Have a Genius Airtight Design to Keep Food Extra-Fresh, and They’re Nearly Half Off

They’re leakproof, airtight, microwave-, dishwasher-, freezer-, and everything-safe, really.

Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes.

Published on February 24, 2023

Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage TOUT
Amazon

We all need a good set of containers, whether they fit right into our pantry, fridge, or even better, both. And though there are tons on the market to pick from, Rubbermaid's Brilliance containers have been a long-time favorite. 

That’s all thanks to the design, since shoppers and editors alike have consistently praised them for their airtight and leakproof seal, sleek appearance, and versatility. And when such a popular item like the brand’s five-container set is nearly 50% off, it’s worth getting excited about. 

Rubbermaid Brilliance Leak-Proof Food Storage Containers

Amazon

To buy: Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-Piece Container Set, $18 (originally $35) at amazon.com 

Rubbermaid’s Brilliance line has earned over 16,400 perfect ratings on Amazon, as well as a spot in our tested-favorite food storage containers buying guide. So we’re sure these containers will find a well-deserved place in your kitchen. 

They’re made with fairly thick BPA-free plastic, which means they’re see-through like glass, but lightweight enough to move around with ease. The clear design is key, since it allows you to know exactly what’s lying around in your fridge or freezer, in addition to easily gauging how much of a pantry ingredient you have left. 

We love that they come with airtight lids with latches that snap right over the sides of the containers. Not only does it make the containers completely leakproof, but it also keeps out moisture and humidity, which can cause food to spoil. Anything from dressings, to produce, snacks, leftovers, and even ground spices fresher longer according to shoppers. Even with the lids on and tightened, the containers keep a low profile for very easy stacking regardless of where you place them. 

You’ll get a well-rounded collection of two 1.3-cup containers, two 3.2-cup containers, and one 9.6-cup container with lids for each. They’re all freezer-, microwave-, and dishwasher-safe, which made them a breeze to work with during our testing. 

As if their design wasn’t impressive enough, the containers also have a built-in vent for heating food up in the microwave. You just lift the latches before popping them in, and et voila — perfectly reheated foods just waiting to be devoured. We also loved that these containers are stain and odor resistant, so you can green light those pickled red onions, ground turmeric, or your leftover tomato sauce for storing. 

It’s tough to resist the hype of these, so if you don’t have a set already, snap one up now while the five-container set is on sale for 49% off at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price was at $18.

