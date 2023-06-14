Our Favorite Set of Leakproof Food Storage Containers Is on Rare Sale at Amazon

Much like a stovetop, a fridge, and some dinnerware, a kitchen really isn't complete without a set of solid food storage containers. Even if you don't cook at all, you'll surely need them, whether for leftovers, pre-made dinners, or even snacks.

As such important pieces in the kitchen, it makes sense to invest in a high quality set. And you can't really go wrong with this Rubbermaid Brilliance option. It’s a Food & Wine favorite, and it has a rare discount worth snatching up right now.

Amazon

To buy: Rubbermaid Brilliance 14-Piece Food Storage Container Set, $75 (originally $100) at amazon.com

This set comes with 14 different pieces, all from the Rubbermaid Brilliance line. Known for its thoughtful design, a set of these containers ranks among our tested picks as our absolute favorite option, since they’re airtight and easy-to-use all around.

When you buy these containers, you can rest assured that you’re getting all the perks you need, no matter what you plan to stow away. They’re made with clear BPA-free plastic, that way you can see inside easily. The plastic is sturdy, so it’ll be stain- and odor-resistant regardless of what’s inside. The lids are also clear, with a flat top and two tabs that lock on each side for an airtight and leakproof design.

After testing tons of containers, we were so impressed at how these containers outperformed these promises in every way: They didn’t let anything leak, they never smelled or discolored, plus they were so easy to clean up, especially since it’s all dishwasher-safe.

Though we ranked the 10-piece set as a favorite, as it has a good base-level of variety in terms of container shapes and sizes, this 14-piece option has everything you need, plus more. And now that it’s on sale, it’s a great value buy. You’ll get tons of options: one 16-cup container, two 12-cup containers, one 8.1-cup container, four 7.8-cup containers, two 6.6-cup containers, two 3.2-cup containers, two 1.3-cup containers, plus all of their lids, and three scoops.

The sizes in this set makes it easy to store anything from pantry goods like chocolate chips and spices, to pre-prepared vegetable slices, work lunches, or leftovers from dinner. And, thanks to the flat, slim design they’re also easy to stack in your pantry or in your fridge.

Take advantage of the price on this 14-piece Rubbermaid Brilliance Container Set now, while you still can. It’s our favorite for more reasons than one.

At the time of publishing, the price was $75.