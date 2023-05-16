9,000+ Shoppers Agree This Meat Thermometer Is a ‘Life Changer,’ and It’s 68% Off Right Now

Grab it for just $16.

By
Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Published on May 16, 2023

If I’m grilling a steak or cooking chicken breasts on the stove top, there always comes a moment when I have to stop what I’m doing, lean over the flame, and measure the temperature of the meat. This step is completely necessary so that no one in my family gets food poisoning, but if the thermometer is analog, it takes a few minutes to display a reading. The meat I worked so hard to prepare might end up overcooked. It has happened before.

The solution is both simple and affordable: An instant read meat thermometer. It takes an accurate reading in seconds, so you never have to worry about under or overcooked meat again, and right now you can get it on Amazon for just $16. 

ROUUO Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: Rouuo Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $16 (originally $50) at amazon.com 

What sets this meat thermometer apart is just how fast it works. It can take a temperature reading within 1-degree of accuracy in just three to five seconds, according to the brand. That means that if your meat is done, you’ll know right away to remove it from the heat — and you’ll spend less time stooped over a hot grill or stove. 

The thermometer switches on by flipping the probe into the open position, and it can be safely retracted so you don’t hurt yourself while looking for it in a drawer. It's also magnetic if you prefer to attach it to the refrigerator, or you can easily use the hook at the top to hang it on your grill. It can read both Fahrenheit and Celsius temperatures. 

It also features a bright LED screen so you never have to squint to see the display, and the probe moves at a 180° angle for increased maneuverability.  Because it’s made from stainless steel, all you have to do to clean it is just rinse it clean with warm water in the sink. 

More than 9,200 Amazon shoppers agree that this meat thermometer is accurate and easy to use. One shopper who called it a “life changer,” wrote that “it's one of the first things I pull out when firing up the grill.”

Another shopper praised the design of the thermometer, writing that it's “probably the best one I've ever used.” They add that it's “a necessity if you cook often.”

A third shopper wrote that this meat thermometer works “just as well” as their expensive one, and they love that it’s magnetic and can also be used as a bottle opener. 

If you want to impress everyone you know this summer by grilling up perfectly cooked meat at every barbecue, this instant read meat thermometer is a must-have tool. And now that it’s 68% off this is the perfect time to pick one up. 

At the time of publishing the price was $16. 

