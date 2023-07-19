A Rosé Butler Will Pour You a Glass and Take Your Instagram Pics at This Flower-Filled Hotel Suite

Who doesn't need a Rosé butler?

By Stacey Leasca
Published on July 19, 2023
Santa Margher-Suita
Photo:

Courtesy

The sunshine, the warmth, and the long, summer evenings call for one drink and one drink only: Rosé. But, rather than just sip a glass of tasty Rosé, Italian wine brand Santa Margherita and the Walker Hotel Greenwich Village in New York City want you to experience its very essence, and sleep over in it, too.

On Wednesday, the two brands came together to unveil the “Santa Margher-suita,” an Italian Rosé themed suite, which comes packed with more than 50,000 pink petals, and includes a “Rosé All Day Butler” who will happily pour you a glass any time you wish.

“The suite was inspired by the Venetian region of Italy, which is the region that gave birth to Santa Margherita's iconic Rosé,” Jane Scott, the vice president of marketing for Santa Margherita, shared with Food & Wine. Scott noted that the decor, which took months to pull together, is meant to reflect both the “features and elements” of the pale hue of the Rosé, from all those flowers right down to “the custom window treatments that depict a scene of a Venetian sunset.”

Santa Margher-Suita

Courtesy

Yes, the decor is stellar, but what makes for an ultra special stay is that butler, who Scott explained, “come to the room to serve chilled Santa Margherita Rosé [on] command.” Guests can also serve themselves thanks to the in-room Rosé cart. And that isn’t the only concierge on call. The suite also comes with a “content concierge,” who is available to capture photos and videos for your social channels 24/7.

Guests who book the suite will also be treated to a private, six-course Italian dinner at the on-site restaurant, Society Cafe, which (naturally) is paired with Santa Margherita Rosé.

Loved your stay? Well, this is perhaps the only time it’s ever ok to just take things off the walls of a hotel room and keep them, as guests are invited to take a piece of the Italian-themed decor home as a souvenir.

Santa Margher-Suita

Courtesy

Those hoping to spend an evening in the Santa Margher-suita can make their reservations right now on the Walker Hotel website. The limited-time stays are available between July 24 to July 31, 2023, and are priced at $4,051 per night, which is meant as a nod to the number of miles between New York and Italy.

