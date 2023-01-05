One of Rome's Best Restaurants Is Coming to the U.S.

One of Rome's most famous restaurants is slated to open its first restaurant outside of Italy — in New York City.

Eater reports, Roscioli will be opening on Macdougal Street after the restaurant Niche Niche closes in January of this year. Ariel Arce, of Niche Niche and Air's Champagne Parlor, will partner with the famed Rome institution, which serves spectacular wines, pastas, salumeria, pizzas, and more across its three locations in the city's Regola neighborhood.

Opened in the '70s, Antico Forno Roscioli was the first location of the mini Roman empire, garnering unwavering loyalty among locals and tourists alike for its delicious fare. Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina, which opened in 2004, serves composed dishes — including what I feel is the best carbonara in Rome — as well as world-class cured meats and cheeses, plus gorgeous wines to pair alongside them. Roscioli Rimessa opened nearby in 2017, with cozy wine tasting dinners and cooking classes.

According to Eater, the Roscioli in New York will have an alimentari element, with takeaway products, as well as a deli, restaurant, and wine bar on the first floor. The outlet reports that this space will incorporate the spirit of Niche Niche, which for four years gained a devoted following for its dinner party-style restaurants.

In 2021, Food + Wine named Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina one of the must-visit trattorias in Rome. As F&W contributor Regan Stephens wrote, "If you've heard in-the-know friends recount their trip to Rome anytime in the past two decades, you likely already know about Roscioli. The family-run, decades-old shop still sells gourmet goods, but nowadays, tables surround the deli case and fill the wine cellar. There you'll feast on artisanal meats and cheeses like handmade mortadella and shaved parmigiano, creamy burrata, as well as Cantabrian anchovies, supremely memorable carbonara, and other traditional Roman pastas."

Arce told Eater that team Roscioli aims to open in April.

