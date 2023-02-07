Lifestyle Kitchen Shoppers Are Swapping Their More Expensive Meat Thermometers for This One That’s 85% Off It’s the perfect dupe. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on February 7, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland Cooking steak shouldn’t be a guessing game. And yet, when you find yourself with a bone-in ribeye you paid top dollar for dripping its juices through the grill grates, there’s no way to see when it’s perfectly done. You can’t throw it at the wall like you might with pasta, you’ve got to be brave, decisive, sure of your abilities. Or, you could grab a meat thermometer, and skip all of that nonsense. And if you’re looking for one, check this out: A dupe of one of our favorite meat thermometers, the Thermopen, is 85% off at Amazon right now, and some shoppers are swapping their more expensive thermometers for this one Amazon To buy: Rouuo Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $13 (originally $87) at amazon.com Even though the Rouuo Instant Read Meat Thermometer is a dupe, it’s no slouch either. In fact, it’s racked up over 3,400 perfect ratings on Amazon already, with reviewers noting that it’s accurate and easy to use, with some experienced grillers claiming it’s the best one they’ve ever used. This meat thermometer works as most others do: It has a probe that flicks out like a car key to take anything’s temperature, and a LED screen to display it. The brand says it can take a reading in just two to three seconds, and it’s waterproof too, so it’s easy to clean, even if you get it covered in drippings. The Best Outdoor Grills to Upgrade Your Backyard Barbecues One reviewer loves this meat thermometer so much, they write that “This must be the best meat thermometer out there.” They continue to say, “The instant read is awesome, you don’t have to wait over the heat for a reading to finally settle,” and add that it has one more perk: “I don’t know about you, but when it comes to barbequing, I always have a beer and I no longer look for a way to pop open the bottle as this thermometer even has a bottle opener.” Another reviewer bought this to take the temperature of their proteins, but it ended up revolutionizing their kitchen. They say that their oven temperature seemed off, and only after buying and using this meat thermometer were they able to notice and fix the problem. They write, “Suddenly everything I bake is acting much more as expected. We now have far more confidence in our results, so spend much less time with the oven door open, checking on the progress of the food.” Whether you’re a baker or a griller, this is a meat thermometer your kitchen needs. And at 85% off, it’s worth grabbing ASAP. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: I’m an Amazon-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Space-Saving Appliances I’ve Bought Tidy Your Kitchen with These On-Sale Organizing Picks from Amazon’s Hidden Outlet—Starting at $8 10 Genius Gadgets on Amazon You Need to Add to Your Kitchen Pronto—All Under $25 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit