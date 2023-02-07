Shoppers Are Swapping Their More Expensive Meat Thermometers for This One That’s 85% Off

It’s the perfect dupe.

By
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin
Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast.
Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 7, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Instant Read Meat Thermometer
Photo:

Food & Wine / Tyler Roeland

Cooking steak shouldn’t be a guessing game. And yet, when you find yourself with a bone-in ribeye you paid top dollar for dripping its juices through the grill grates, there’s no way to see when it’s perfectly done. You can’t throw it at the wall like you might with pasta, you’ve got to be brave, decisive, sure of your abilities. Or, you could grab a meat thermometer, and skip all of that nonsense.

And if you’re looking for one, check this out: A dupe of one of our favorite meat thermometers, the Thermopen, is 85% off at Amazon right now, and some shoppers are swapping their more expensive thermometers for this one

Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Amazon

To buy: Rouuo Instant Read Meat Thermometer, $13 (originally $87) at amazon.com

Even though the Rouuo Instant Read Meat Thermometer is a dupe, it’s no slouch either. In fact, it’s racked up over 3,400 perfect ratings on Amazon already, with reviewers noting that it’s accurate and easy to use, with  some experienced grillers claiming it’s the best one they’ve ever used. 

This meat thermometer works as most others do: It has a probe that flicks out like a car key to take anything’s temperature, and a LED screen to display it. The brand says it can take a reading in just two to three seconds, and it’s waterproof too, so it’s easy to clean, even if you get it covered in drippings.

One reviewer loves this meat thermometer so much, they write that “This must be the best meat thermometer out there.” They continue to say, “The instant read is awesome, you don’t have to wait over the heat for a reading to finally settle,” and add that it has one more perk: “I don’t know about you, but when it comes to barbequing, I always have a beer and I no longer look for a way to pop open the bottle as this thermometer even has a bottle opener.”

Another reviewer bought this to take the temperature of their proteins, but it ended up revolutionizing their kitchen. They say that their oven temperature seemed off, and only after buying and using this meat thermometer were they able to notice and fix the problem. They write, “Suddenly everything I bake is acting much more as expected. We now have far more confidence in our results, so spend much less time with the oven door open, checking on the progress of the food.”

Whether you’re a baker or a griller, this is a meat thermometer your kitchen needs. And at 85% off, it’s worth grabbing ASAP

More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
ThermoPro TP19 Waterproof Digital Meat Thermometer Tout
Shoppers Say This Meat Thermometer Is Better Than More Expensive Options, and It’s Only $25 Right Now
Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer
Grab One of Our Favorite Air Fryers While It’s Still 20% Off at Amazon
Cuisinart Chef's Classic Nonstick Bakeware 14-Inch Pizza Pan Tout
Never Worry About ‘Soggy Pizza’ Again with This On-Sale Pizza Pan at Amazon
Attom Tech Home Large Dish Drying Rack
This Space-Saving Dish Drying Rack That 8,900+ Amazon Shoppers Love Is Nearly 60% Off Right Now
Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill Tout
Don’t Wait for Summer: This On-Sale Electric Grill Makes Burgers, Steak, and Vegetables Safely Indoors
Nordic Ware 43172AMZM Nordic Ware
Grab Our Favorite Baking Sheet for Crispy Wings While It’s Less Than $30 at Amazon
Early PD Deals Tout
Amazon Already Discounted Nespresso, Breville, and More Top-Rated Kitchen Brands Ahead of Presidents Day
Etekcity Food Kitchen Scale tout
This Kitchen Scale With Over 100,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon Will Prevent Any Baking Disasters
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Thanks to This Pour-Over Carafe, I Never Need to Buy Paper Coffee Filters Again
AirFryer Toaster Oven with Grill Tout
Hurry: Our Favorite Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven is Nearly 50% Off, and It Comes With an Extra Perk
Best Candy Thermometers for 2023
The 5 Best Candy Thermometers for 2023, According to Our Tests
Kitchen Valentineâs Day Gifts at Amazon Under forty dollars tout
These Are the Valentine’s Day Gifts Every Food Lover Needs—and They’re All Under $40 at Amazon
Voweek Electric Spin Scrubber
Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with This ‘Powerful’ Electric Scrubber—and It’s on Sale
Editor-Loved Compact Kitchen Appliances tout
I’m an Amazon-Obsessed Shopping Editor, and These Are the Best Space-Saving Appliances I’ve Bought
REI Sale Roundup Tout
REI Outlet Deals Just Got Even Better—Grab Camping Cookware Essentials for Up to 60% Off
Le Creuset Matte Blue Tout
Le Creuset’s New Twist on a Classic Color Goes with Practically Everything—and Pieces Are Already Selling Out