Target Shoppers Replaced All Their Dinnerware with These Pasta Bowls That Only Cost 50 Cents Apiece

No, that’s not a typo.

Bridget Degnan
Published on August 9, 2023

Target Shoppers Say They've Replaced All Their Dinnerware with These 'Perfect' Pasta Bowls That Are Under $1 Apiece Tout
It can be debated that pasta bowls are superior to every other kind of dinnerware. Not only are the wide, shallow bowls ideal for meals consisting of noodles and sauce, but they are also the perfect vessel for salads, stir-fries, grain bowls — you name it. Whether you could use a few more to have on hand or are shopping for your first set, we found pasta bowls worth adding to your kitchen, and the best part is they only cost $0.50 apiece at Target

This is not a drill: You can buy one Room Essentials Plastic Dinner Bowl with spare change, or grab a set of four for just $2. And don’t let the low price fool you. The bowls have a 4.8-star rating from nearly 800 Target shoppers who praise their durability, style, and size, with one reviewer saying that “they don’t break” and are “super easy to clean.” 

Room Essentials Dinner Bowl

Target Room Essentials 40.5oz Plastic Dinner Bowl

Target

The pasta bowls are made of BPA-free plastic, are dishwasher- and microwave-safe (only for quick reheating), and come in four colors: black, gray, pink, and mint green. Plus, each is 8 inches in diameter, 2 inches high, and has a 40.5-ounce capacity, ultimately providing an edge tall enough to hold saucy dishes without being so deep that your meal only fills the bowl halfway. 

The bowls are equally as helpful for preparing meals as they are for serving them. One shopper who called them their “favorite” said they “love using them for scrambling eggs and breading chicken.” So, if you plan on making main dishes like “grown-up” chicken nuggets or panko-breaded pork chops, you’ll want at least three of the large, shallow bowls for flour, beaten eggs, and panko. 

While some customers use the lightweight yet durable bowls as a replacement for paper plates at picnics and large gatherings, many shoppers use them as everyday dishes. One reviewer said they “replaced all [their] dinnerware” with these bowls, and another person claimed they are the “only thing [they] eat out of.” 

There’s no such thing as buyer’s remorse on an item that costs less than $1, plus with hundreds of five-star ratings from customers, you’ll likely feel the opposite of regret after stocking up on these pasta bowls from Room Essentials. And while adding new dishes to your collection, consider these other pieces from the brand that you can find for the same low price of 50 cents apiece.  

Room Essentials Dinner Plate

Target Room Essentials 10.5" Plastic Dinner Plate

Target

Room Essentials Cereal Bowl

Target Room Essentials 37oz Plastic Cereal Bowl Polypro

Target

Room Essentials Tall Tumbler 

Target Room Essentials 26oz Plastic Tall Tumbler

Target
