Ronzoni Is Discontinuing Its Star-Shaped Pasta, and People Are Absolutely Losing It

"This is illegal."

By Food & Wine Editors
Published on January 10, 2023
Pastina
Photo:

Toasted Pictures / Shutterstock

We’re sure you’ve heard the devastating news. On Wednesday, Ronzoni took to Instagram to update its fans and followers that it’s discontinuing its star-shaped pastina pasta. In the caption, Ronzoni shared, “We hear you and greatly appreciate your love for Ronzoni Pastina. After extensive efforts, we regretfully announce that Ronzoni Pastina is being discontinued. This wasn’t a decision we wanted to make.” It added, “We haven’t given up, but as of today, we can no longer offer Ronzoni Pastina to our customers.” 

According to the company, its long-term supplier would no longer make the pasta as of January 2023, leaving the brand high and dry. And sure, this kind of thing happens, but, as the comments section proved, fans just couldn’t take the news. 

“Who’s the long-term supplier? I just wanna talk,” one commenter quipped. “There’s still time to delete this and change your minds, Ronzoni,” another added. And, our favorite comment so far — “This is illegal.” 

But it’s not just on Instagram. Fans also took to Petitions.net to plead with the brand to reverse course. 

“Pastina is a huge part of our Italian Culture,” the petition description reads. “Many of us were raised on Pastina and include it in our Italian recipes. We [...] do hereby request that Ronzoni continue to offer pastina in the future.” As of publication time, some 12,000 people have agreed, sharing the petition on their Facebook pages. There are also two similar petitions on Change.org, also encouraging the Post Holdings-owned pasta brand to reconsider its decision to discontinue the pasta. 

Fans also took to Twitter to share their utter heartbreak and make us all laugh at the same time. 

In a letter shared by one of the Change.org petitioners, a Ronzoni customer representative said that they expected the existing supply of pastina “will be fully depleted by January/February.” But if you’re craving a bowl of your favorite comfort food, there is still hope: Barilla still makes its similar star-shaped pastina, but we understand if there’s just no substitute. 

