Rome Travel Guide

F&W features spectacular restaurants, from the go-to spot of Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini (Flavio al Velavevodetto) to a pizzeria that turns iconic dishes into inspiration for toppings. Plus: the best gelato, bars and recipes from the Eternal City.
Rome Restaurants
Insider Picks
Splurge
Classic
Best Value
Gelato
Bakeries, Coffee & Breakfast
Bars
Editors’ Pick
F&W Best List
New Takes on Classics
In Rome, the best version of something is often the most ancient. But these five spots dare to mess with tradition, with thrilling results.
Insider Weekend Trip
Eat + Drink Like a Roman
Filled with gorgeous villas and weekending Romans, Lazio is one of Italy’s most promising wine regions. F&W’s Ray Isle discovers complex Frascati and killer pasta.