Rome Travel Guide

F&W features spectacular restaurants, from the go-to spot of Slow Food founder Carlo Petrini (Flavio al Velavevodetto) to a pizzeria that turns iconic dishes into inspiration for toppings. Plus: the best gelato, bars and recipes from the Eternal City.

Rome Restaurants

The Ultimate Guide to Italian Food, Wine and Travel

F&W’s Guide to Italian Food, Wine and Travel

Pizza lessons, gorgeous villas and video tips from Mario Batali on the best unsung regions to visit now.

  F&W Photo Tour: Photographer and Instagram star Nicolee Drake of Cucina Digitale captures the gorgeous Italian city.
In Rome, the best version of something is often the most ancient. But these five spots dare to mess with tradition, with thrilling results.

 
Filled with gorgeous villas and weekending Romans, Lazio is one of Italy’s most promising wine regions. F&W’s Ray Isle discovers complex Frascati and killer pasta.

 

