We Found One of Our Favorite Oven Mitt Sets Buried in Amazon's Overstock Section, and You Don't Want to Miss This Deal

There’s nothing worse (and more dangerous) than grabbing a hot pan out of the oven, only for the heat to permeate through the oven mitt to your hand or for your grip to slip. The oven mitt you’re using is supposed to prevent this from happening. That’s why we tested 23 different ones to find the best oven mitts to keep you and your favorite dishes safe.

As luck would have it, one of our favorite options is on sale for up to 36% off in Amazon’s Overstock section, just in time for all the fall baking you might have planned.

Ritz Royale Collection 4-Piece Pot Holder Set

Amazon

The Ritz Royale oven mitts became a favorite during our tests as we grabbed hot cookware right out of the oven, due to their ease of use, grip, and affordability. Each mitt measures 8.5 by 5.5 by 0.75 inches, and is made with a heavy-duty 100% cotton terry cloth canvas material that can withstand heat up to 500℉.

One of the major design perks we found for these mitts is that it has double slits to slide your hands into, which makes these holders flexible, easy to use, and maneuver hot pots, pans, and casserole dishes. We also love that it has a textured rubbery bottom, which added an extra secure grip during our tests.

Stains and splatters are not a big deal either, as they are machine washable. The bright and cheery paprika color is on sale in the Amazon overstock section, but other colors are on sale also, including biscotti, dew, and graphite.

However, be aware that the rectangular shape leaves some extra material that could touch a hot burner or flame, though we don’t consider this a deterrent since it’s a common concern.

Protect your fingers and hands and firmly grip hot pans with our favorite oven mitt while it’s on sale for as low as $15.

At the time of publishing the price started at $15.

