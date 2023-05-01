Stanley Tucci Shared a Martini With Richard Madden, and Now Everyone's Convinced He's the New James Bond

No word yet on if the drinks were shaken, not stirred.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on May 1, 2023
Stanley Tucci; a martini garnished with olives
Photo:

Jon Kopaloff / WireImage; Brent Hofacker / Getty Images

Stanley Tucci’s martinis are known for being some of the best in town, and for getting people talking. Just look at his appearance on Be My Guest with Ina Garten, where he got Garten to admit that their on-screen drink was her very first martini ever. Now, fans are in a tizzy once again for another of Tucci’s martini drinking buddies, not just because of the drink, but what it could represent for one of Hollywood’s most famous franchises.

On Friday, Tucci uploaded a quick video to his Instagram account alongside actor Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Bodyguard fame. The duo cheers over the drink, Tucci asks, “How’s yours,” and Madden innocently replies, “Delicious.”

That was it. That’s the entire video. But it was enough to get fans in a tizzy, convinced that this martini proves Madden is, in fact, set to replace Daniel Craig as the new James Bond. 

“I don’t know what drinks look like, but if that’s Richard Madden drinking a Martini that’s been shaken, not stirred … imma hit the roof with excitement,” one fan wrote in the comments. “To the gods of 007, this is a no-brainer,” another added. 

According to Deadline, Madden has been in the running for the role. However, he most certainly faces some stiff competition. The trade website explained that bookies currently have Paapa Essiedu as the leading favorite to score the part, along with fellow Brits like James Norton, Regé Jean-Page, Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Henry Cavill also being considered. Madden has at least one very strong thing going for him — he’s the right age. Debbie McWilliams, the longtime casting director for the franchise, told RadioTimes that the next 007 will be “a thirty-something.“ And Madden will turn 37 in June.

Commenters weren’t just thirsty for the martini and for Madden becoming the next Bond. Plenty of fans also asked, “Is Tucci the next M?” 

However, here’s where we’re less convinced that this is an Instagram easter egg: The duo is currently starring together on Citadel on Amazon together. This means the video may just be a promotion for that series or merely a friendly cocktail between coworkers.

No matter who makes it off that list of potential new Bonds, we’re sure they’ll be great. We just hope they can appreciate a martini as deeply as Tucci. And if they need a little education in martinis and all its variations, they can read up here

