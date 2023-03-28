Rice Krispies Cereal Now Has Its Own Candy Bars — And They're Not Chocolate

Two flavors of crunchy treats are hitting the candy aisle.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on March 28, 2023
Rice Krispies Strawberry and Marshmallow Candy Bars
Photo:

Courtesy of Frankford Candy

They've snapped, crackled, and popped in your cereal bowl for years and found their second calling as a marshmallowy treat, but starting this month you can try Rice Krispies in a whole new way. The cereal brand is releasing its own line of candy bars in two debut flavors.

For its inaugural lineup, the famed Kellogg's brand is sprinkling its cereal bits not into chocolate, as you might expect, but into marshmallow and strawberry flavor candy. The first is reminiscent of the classic gooey snack (that's become so popular the recipe is printed on the box). The other fruitier flavor might evoke memories of adding some fresh berries to your cereal bowl, or perhaps similar candy combos like strawberry Pocky.

Perhaps that's to differentiate itself in the category where putting crispy rice into chocolate bars is already a thing. Crunch and Krackle are candy aisle mainstays, and plenty of other brands like Trader Joe's have their own takes.

As for Rice Krispies' chocolate-free offerings, the 2.75-ounce bars hit stores beginning in April at a (suggested) price of $2.49. Expect to find them in-store at Walmart, Five Below, and Big Lots, and online at FrankfordCandy.com and Amazon.

To enter this new category of Rice Krispies product, the brand teamed up with Frankford Candy, which is described as the "largest marketer of licensed confections and gifts in the United States," (other products include Welch's Jelly Beans, Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Gummies, and official Spongebob Squarepants Krabbie Patties. The cereal company and candy maker have also previously collaborated on chocolate Easter-themed products, including Rice Krispies eggs and bunnies.

We can already imagine the makers of Krackle and Crunch bars are shaking in their boots.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Taiyaki/Japanese Fish Shaped Pancake
Best Japanese Snack Boxes
SAnzo Pomelo, Organic Dried Mango, Spicy Mango Chutney, Here Comes Truffle Goodles
7 Whole Foods Products You Should Buy in March
Food Trails in Oakland, California, That Celebrate Black Food History
Incredible Oakland Food Trails You Can't Miss
Candy Bars
The 25 Most Influential American Candy Bars of All Time
Bowls and jars with seeds and nuts
The Best Snack Subscription Boxes for Salty, Sweet, and Everything In Between
gift baskets test
The 30 Best Gift Baskets and Bundles to Give and Get
Assortment of fine chocolate candies, white, dark, and milk chocolate Sweets background
Best Chocolate Subscription Boxes
Chocolate Gifts
The 20 Best Chocolate Gifts of 2023
Krispy Kreme Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut
Krispy Kreme Just Released a Reese’s Peanut Butter Egg Doughnut
Swiss cheese fondue with dippers like bread, potatoes, salami, apples
The 45 Biggest Food Trends of the Past 45 Years
Best Food Advent Calendars for 2022
The 25 Best Food Advent Calendars to Buy in 2022
Tall pink and white cake
Best Cake Delivery Services
Grand Marnier Explainer
Why Orange Liqueurs Should Be a Staple on Your Bar Cart
Whisky is poured into two glasses
56 American Whiskies Under $100 You Need to Try
fresh bakery inside lidl
This German Supermarket Import Is Like Trader Joe's, But Better
best ice cream makers for 2022
The Best Ice Cream Makers, According to Experts