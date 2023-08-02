News Resy and Amex Are Picking Up the Bill for Dinner at Dozens of Restaurants This Month And anyone can snag a reservation. By Amelia Schwartz Amelia Schwartz Amelia Schwartz is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor who has been covering food, beverage, and culture for over seven years. She is currently the associate editor at Food & Wine magazine, focusing on trends and innovations in the hospitality industry. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 2, 2023 Photo: Courtesy of Resy What’s better than capping off a fun day in the sun with dinner at a cozy, neighborhood restaurant? Having that dinner be totally free. Thanks to the Resy Tastemakers program, this August, your odds of having that perfect summer day are greater than you think. In an effort to highlight and support independent restaurants, Resy is teaming up with American Express’ Shop Small campaign to cover the cost of dinner for nearly 3,200 people. “Big ideas come from small restaurants, and throughout August, we’ll help a new generation of diners discover the places that influence the way we eat and drink,” says Pablo Rivero, CEO of Resy and Vice President of Dining for American Express. “Whether you become a regular or just try somewhere new, supporting local restaurants means ensuring these small businesses will be part of the community for a long time to come.” Every Wednesday from August 9 through August 30, Resy and American Express will be picking up the check at six or seven select restaurants across New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Miami. All you have to do is snag a reservation through the Resy app or website. Reservations open up Mondays at 10 a.m. local time (meaning if you want to reserve a table for Wednesday, August 9, you’ll want to refresh the Resy app at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 7 to snag a table). Your reservation can include up to six people, and Amex and Resy promises to cover $99 per person, so no need to skimp on those martinis or Aperol spritzes. Your Favorite Restaurant Might Be Part of a 'Secret Chain' Every week will include a different list of neighborhood gems. These are the participating restaurants: August 9: Joseph Leonard in New York CityHarold & Belle’s in Los AngelesMourad in San FranciscoMi Tocaya in Washington, D.C.Tropezón in Miami Beach August 16: & Sons Ham Bar in BrooklynKismet in Los AngelesKin Khao in San FranciscoTenGoku Aburiya in ChicagoEllē in Washington, D.C.Krüs Kitchen in Miami August 23: Txikito in New York CityGreat White in Los AngelesOuterlands in San FranciscoLula Cafe in ChicagoRevelers Hour in Washington, D.C.Lion & the Rambler in Coral GablesSemilla in Miami Beach August 30: Tuome in New York CityMadre in Los AngelesBrenda’s French Soul Food in San FranciscoCherry Circle Room in ChicagoSt. Vincent Wine in Washington, D.C.Fox’s Lounge in Miami While the Resy Tastemakers program is available to all diners, American Express card members can earn $15 cash back if they spend $60 or more at any of the participating restaurants. So turn on those Resy “Notify Me” alerts and get your thumbs ready, because these free dinners will be gone before you know it. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit