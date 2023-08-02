Resy and Amex Are Picking Up the Bill for Dinner at Dozens of Restaurants This Month

And anyone can snag a reservation.

By
Amelia Schwartz
Portrait of Amelia Schwartz
Amelia Schwartz
Amelia Schwartz is a Brooklyn-based writer and editor who has been covering food, beverage, and culture for over seven years. She is currently the associate editor at Food & Wine magazine, focusing on trends and innovations in the hospitality industry.
Updated on August 2, 2023
Various dishes alongside a phone and restaurant check with an American Express card
Photo:

Courtesy of Resy

What’s better than capping off a fun day in the sun with dinner at a cozy, neighborhood restaurant? Having that dinner be totally free. Thanks to the Resy Tastemakers program, this August, your odds of having that perfect summer day are greater than you think.

In an effort to highlight and support independent restaurants, Resy is teaming up with American Express’ Shop Small campaign to cover the cost of dinner for nearly 3,200 people. “Big ideas come from small restaurants, and throughout August, we’ll help a new generation of diners discover the places that influence the way we eat and drink,” says Pablo Rivero, CEO of Resy and Vice President of Dining for American Express. “Whether you become a regular or just try somewhere new, supporting local restaurants means ensuring these small businesses will be part of the community for a long time to come.”

Every Wednesday from August 9 through August 30, Resy and American Express will be picking up the check at six or seven select restaurants across New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Miami. All you have to do is snag a reservation through the Resy app or website. Reservations open up Mondays at 10 a.m. local time (meaning if you want to reserve a table for Wednesday, August 9, you’ll want to refresh the Resy app at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 7 to snag a table). Your reservation can include up to six people, and Amex and Resy promises to cover $99 per person, so no need to skimp on those martinis or Aperol spritzes.

Every week will include a different list of neighborhood gems. These are the participating restaurants:

August 9:

  • Joseph Leonard in New York City
  • Harold & Belle’s in Los Angeles
  • Mourad in San Francisco
  • Mi Tocaya in Washington, D.C.
  • Tropezón in Miami Beach

August 16:

  • & Sons Ham Bar in Brooklyn
  • Kismet in Los Angeles
  • Kin Khao in San Francisco
  • TenGoku Aburiya in Chicago
  • Ellē in Washington, D.C.
  • Krüs Kitchen in Miami

August 23:

  • Txikito in New York City
  • Great White in Los Angeles
  • Outerlands in San Francisco
  • Lula Cafe in Chicago
  • Revelers Hour in Washington, D.C.
  • Lion & the Rambler in Coral Gables
  • Semilla in Miami Beach

August 30:

  • Tuome in New York City
  • Madre in Los Angeles
  • Brenda’s French Soul Food in San Francisco
  • Cherry Circle Room in Chicago
  • St. Vincent Wine in Washington, D.C.
  • Fox’s Lounge in Miami

While the Resy Tastemakers program is available to all diners, American Express card members can earn $15 cash back if they spend $60 or more at any of the participating restaurants.

So turn on those Resy “Notify Me” alerts and get your thumbs ready, because these free dinners will be gone before you know it.

