The pasta: Preserved-Tomato Paccheri

Rather than make conventional tomato sauce, Missy Robbins, chef at Brooklyn's Lilia, uses her preserving skills to marinate tomatoes in a mix of garlic, spices, citrus and olive oil. The result is a supple, incredibly flavorful coating for the thick, tubular paccheri pasta.

The wine: 2013 La Miraja Le Masche Barbera d'Asti Superiore

This red is simple, elegant and super food-friendly, with great notes of fruit to combat any spiciness.