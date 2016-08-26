Per Se Announces Kids-Eat-Free Day

In the poshest kids-eat-free deal ever, Manhattan's temple of gastronomy Per Se will offer a complimentary seven-course meal to diners under 16-years-old on one special day this fall. On September 18th, kids who have never dined at the iconic restaurant before will be able to eat free of charge alongside their parents—who will still be expected to pay $215 for their own meals (a steal, considering the lunch menu typically costs $325).

Per Se may have drawn inspiration for the kids' lunch from a similar program at the legendary—and recently shuttered—Four Seasons Restaurant, which formally celebrated their own annual Four Seasons Children's Day, where kids ages 5-14 had the chance to dress up and be introduced to fine dining for free.

While the Four Seasons—which had a pool room and cotton candy to end each meal—was perhaps more suited to a youngster's palate, Per Se's typical luxurious lunch offerings of oysters, caviar, foie gras, abalone, and grilled wagyu will no doubt appeal to the most serious of aspiring gourmands.

To reserve a spot at this unique lunch, which runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Per Se can be reached at 212-823-9352 or aparisi@perseny.com.

[h/t The New York Times]