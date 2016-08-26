New York's Chinatown Is Getting a Massive New Food Hall

Come fall, restaurant-hopping around New York City's Chinatown will become easier than ever before with the imminent grand opening of the Canal Street Market, a 12,000-square-foot space at the intersection of Canal Street and Broadway. A report in Eater cites a statement from developer Philip Chong who's aiming to bring together the "gourmet-minded" downtown food set under one roof. Early leasers in the soon-to-open space include San Francisco transplant Boba Guys, Yori Nori, and Davey's Ice Cream. Eater also reports that the space will house a retail concept featuring 30 artists and brands selling home goods and flowers.

The food hall retail thesis has been wildly popular in Manhattan over the past few years—recent, highly-acclaimed openings have included Gotham West Market, the World Trade Center Eataly, the Meatpacking District's Gansevoort Market, and midtown's Urbanspace Vanderbilt—and the marriage between a high-concept design-driven space in a Chinatown seems to fall perfectly in line with a neighborhood evolution. Massive food halls have been a mainstay in the Chinese-American immigrant experience, particularly in urban areas, and especially in New York City. Anyone who grew up in Queens in the 1980s will remember the rapid growth and expansion of storefronts, rise in shopping centers, and explosion of food halls in Flushing through the ensuing two decades—starting with the changes at the now-defunct Busy Bee Mall on Main Street back in the early- to mid-1990s.

Canal Street Market is set to open November 1 with 11 (or more) vendors. Look for a retail opening about two weeks before that, in mid-October, as well as an indoor garden space.